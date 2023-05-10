What the papers say – May 10

British newspapers

News from the US that former president Donald Trump has been found guilty of sexually abusing a woman leads many of Wednesday’s papers.

“Trump is a sex abuser,” Metro declares, with The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mirror also reporting Mr Trump was found to have sexually abused but not raped the advice columnist in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? TRUMP IS A SEX ABUSER ? Jury awards accuser $5m over encounter in store but says rape claim is not proven#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TO8qEYITMs — Metro (@MetroUK) May 9, 2023

Guardian front page, Wednesday 10 May 2023: Trump sexually abused writer in 1990s, New York jury finds pic.twitter.com/IZaY0QP0H7 — The Guardian (@guardian) May 9, 2023

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Trump sexually assaulted writer, US jury finds'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/zXmGhcnRwA — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 9, 2023

“Is this (the) end of Trump’s new bid to be president?” the Daily Mail ponders.

Elsewhere, the i says the Archbishop of Canterbury is poised to make a major intervention by criticising the Government’s highly contentious laws to stop the small boat Channel crossings.

The Daily Express writes that there are 7,000 needless diabetes deaths every year amid the “catastrophic” obesity crisis.

Front page: 7,000 needless diabetes deaths every year #tomorrowspapertoday Energy bills to fall by summer: https://t.co/uEzVwvf7EF pic.twitter.com/YglBL3nBHL — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 9, 2023

The compensation bill for those affected by the NHS blood contamination scandal could reach £10 billion, the Financial Times reports.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 10 May https://t.co/koKpKNhmWp pic.twitter.com/aXaXqGdq9d — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 9, 2023

The Times says Britain is set to blacklist Russia’s Wagner mercenary group as a terrorist organisation.