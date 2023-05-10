UK will continue to be hit by rain, thunderstorms and hail amid yellow warning

A flooded footbridge

Parts of the UK will continue to be hit by heavy rain, thunderstorms and hail as the Met Office issues a yellow warning.

Travel could be disrupted by deluges – with driving conditions and rail services affected – while buildings may be damaged by lightning strikes, the forecaster said.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop through Wednesday afternoon – across central and eastern areas of Scotland, parts of central, eastern and southeastern England and southern areas of Northern Ireland – before the weather eases during the evening.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Thunderstorms across Northern Ireland, and southern and eastern parts of England and Scotland Wednesday 1300 – 2000 Latest info ? https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ksm9wnHAQT — Met Office (@metoffice) May 10, 2023

Some 25-30 millimetres of rain are predicted to fall within two to three hours in areas where heavy rain develops.

The yellow warning is in place between 1-8pm on Wednesday.

It follows an onslaught of rain, thunder and hail across parts of England on Tuesday.

Basingstoke was battered by hailstorms – with one resident describing his worry over the storm damaging his car – while Somerset experienced a “different scale” of rain.

George Dibley, who lives in Basingstoke and works in public affairs, told the PA news agency: “It was crazy to see and hear. It sounded like someone was knocking on our window.”

George Dibley holding hail stones (George Dibley/PA)

The 24-year-old added: “We got worried at one point that if the hail got any bigger it might damage our car but thankfully it only lasted a few minutes.”

Meanwhile, a stream flooded a garden in Somerset after heavy rain.

Valeria Coots, from Bathealton, posted videos on Twitter and told PA: “The stream breaks its banks quite regularly after prolonged heavy rain, usually a couple of times per year.

“Today has been on a different scale, though, really unbelievable. The stream rose about a foot above the level of the garden and whole parts either side were completely submerged.”

Flooding in Somerset on Tuesday (Valeria Coots/PA)

Also in Somerset, Eleanor Wicks told PA she had to find a way around a flooded footbridge in Bruton.

The 16-year-old from Frome said: “It was very shocking because it had been raining for about three solid hours and we had to try to find a way around it, through a flooded footbridge.

“Our car was on the other side so we had to go all the way around, over a flooded footpath bridge and through another bit of flood to get to the car.”