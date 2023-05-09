Edinburgh Zoo welcomes first penguin chick of the year

Penguin chick at Edinburgh Zoo

Edinburgh Zoo has welcomed its first penguin chick of the year – an endangered northern rockhopper.

The tiny bird was the first of the breeding season and arrived on April 26 to proud parents Pinny and Bruce.

There is no name yet for the youngster as these are generally decided when keepers get to know an animal, the zoo said.

Keepers at the zoo, run by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), said they were delighted about the arrival.

Michael Livingstone, senior keeper at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “Northern rockhopper penguins are endangered due to climate change, changes in marine ecosystems and overfishing, so it is really exciting to welcome a new chick.

“The first 30 days are critical for their development, so we will be keeping a close eye on the youngster at this sensitive time.”

Two northern rockhopper chicks were born at the zoo last year, Sandy and Frankie, and both have settled into the colony well.

Mr Livingstone said: “Every visit to Edinburgh Zoo helps care for all our amazing animals, like our penguins, and helps protect threatened species at home in Scotland and around the world.”

Edinburgh Zoo is home to three species of penguin: king, gentoo and northern rockhopper.