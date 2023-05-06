Foreign royals add fashion elegance to coronation with splash of spring colours

Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Rania of Jordan were among foreign royals wearing bright colours to the King’s coronation.

The weather might have been dreary in London, but foreign royals were out in force for the event – with many wearing bright, springtime hues.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain (Joe Giddens/PA)

Queen Letizia wore a custom pink suit by American-based brand Carolina Herrera for the coronation, with peplum detailing and embroidery around the collar.

The look was designed for her by the fashion house’s creative director, Wes Gordon.

Monochromatic looks were a major trend of the day, and she paired her pink suit with matching shoes and a clutch.

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania (Toby Melville/PA)

Queen Rania of Jordan wore a couture creation by Paris-based brand Tamara Ralph.

The pastel yellow midi dress was expertly tailored, with sheer sleeves and an off-shoulder bow collar.

She accessorised with a matching hat and white heels and bag.

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene (Toby Melville/PA)

In one of the more muted outfits of the day, Princess Charlene of Monaco wore a neutral two-piece skirt suit with an attached scarf trailing behind one shoulder.

She topped off the look with an elegant hat over her signature cropped hair.

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, was regal in a deep purple coat dress.

The outfit was from Copenhagen-based fashion brand Soeren Le Schmidt, which is known for its commitment to tailoring and sustainability.

Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece and Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece (Joe Giddens/PA)

Crown Princess of Greece Marie-Chantal wore a pale cornflower blue crepe dress with asymmetric bow detailing on the shoulder.

The outfit was midi length, with fitted sleeves and was worn with a matching hat, from Greek designer Mary Katrantzou, who is based in the UK and regularly shows at London Fashion Week.

It was the second outfit Marie-Chantal wore by Katrantzou – she wore a white dress from the designer at the Buckingham Palace dinner on Friday.

King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde (Toby Melville/PA)

Queen Mathilde of Belgium wore a pastel pink caped dress, teamed with a Philip Treacy hat – the OC 928 in white, price available on inquiry.

Treacy has long been the go-to milliner for royals – he created Princess Beatrice’s memorable so-called “pretzel hat” for the Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding in 2011, and the Queen wore two hats by the designer for her wedding to the King in 2005.

Sweden’s King Carl Gustaf XVI and Crown Princess Victoria (Toby Melville/PA)

Dressed head-to-toe in royal blue, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden wore an elegant structured dress with matching heels and headband.

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Netherlands’ Queen Maxima championed a design by Dutch designer Jan Taminiau.