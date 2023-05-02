Notification Settings

Grenfell Tower fire: Details of civil settlement begin to emerge

UK NewsPublished:

The fire at the residential tower block in North Kensington, west London, killed 72 people and led to a public inquiry.

Grenfell Tower

Lawyers for people affected by the Grenfell Tower fire have begun outlining detail of a settlement of civil damages claims.

A barrister on Tuesday indicated there had been a “global settlement” of around 900 cases and a “global” sum of about £150 million compensation agreed.

Richard Hermer KC is outlining detail of the settlement to judge Barbara Fontaine at a High Court hearing in London.

Court listings indicate that a council – Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea – was one of a number of defendants in the litigation.

A general view of the remains of Grenfell Tower in London
News that settlements of claims had been agreed emerged earlier this year (PA)

News that settlements of claims had been agreed emerged earlier this year.

News that settlements of claims had been agreed emerged earlier this year.

In March, a survivor of the fire lost a High Court housing fight with the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea after separating from his wife.

Father-of-three Marcio Gomes wanted a bigger home than he had been offered and argued that the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea had acted unlawfully.

But a High Court judge ruled against him.

Mr Justice Kerr offered his sympathy but said Mr Gomes, an IT worker, had “not come close” to making out a case of “unlawful conduct”.





