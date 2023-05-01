Donald Trump lands in Scotland for golf course visit

Donald Trump's private jet lands in Aberdeen

Former US president Donald Trump has arrived in Aberdeen ahead of a visit to his nearby golf course.

Mr Trump said on Truth Social – the social media platform he owns – that he is going to the Menie Estate near the city to open a “spectacular” second course.

He arrived at Aberdeen Airport at about 11.30am and was met by two pipers, a red carpet and a 10-vehicle motorcade.

Mr Trump left the plane and walked to a waiting car, greeting waiting media, but not stopping to take questions.

Following his time in Scotland, he will head to his course in Doonbeg on Ireland’s west coast.

Despite the visit, Mr Trump, who is running for the White House again in 2024 and is seen by many as the presumptive Republican nominee, said his campaign is “on my mind”, stressing that a victory for him would make America “greater than ever before”.

Former US president Donald Trump landed in Aberdeen on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Will be leaving for Scotland & Ireland soon in order to see and inspect my great properties there,” he wrote.

“The golf courses and hotels are among the greatest in the world – Turnberry and Aberdeen, in Scotland, and Doonbeg, in Ireland.

“Will be meeting with many wonderful friends, and cutting a ribbon for a new and spectacular second course in Aberdeen.

“Very exciting despite the fact that it is ‘make America great again’ that is on my mind, in fact, America will be greater than ever before.”

The tycoon’s trip to Scotland comes as he faces legal trouble in his native New York over his business practices.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Trump had previously spent two days at his Turnberry course while in office in 2018, meeting Theresa May and the Queen during the visit.