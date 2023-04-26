Working days lost to sickness jumps to record high – ONS

The rate of absence from work because of sickness or injury continued to rise in 2022, after the #COVID19 lockdown helped drive it to a record low in 2020.

At 2.6%, it is now the highest it has been since 2004.

➡️ https://t.co/BylLTVPohD pic.twitter.com/qjlEAMtOcS

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) April 26, 2023