Man admits killing a mother and two children in flat fire but denies murder

Fatoumatta Hydara with her children Naeemah Drammeh and Fatimah Drammeh

A man has admitted killing a mother and her two children in a flat fire last November but has denied their murder.

Jamie Barrow pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Fatimah Drammeh, three; and Naeemah Drammeh, one; in the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on November 20.

He also admitted being responsible for the death of their mother, 28-year-old Fatoumatta Hydara, who died two days later in hospital from smoke inhalation.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday in grey prison tracksuit bottoms, a grey T-shirt and glasses, Barrow, 31, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas, supported by defence counsel, Andrew Wesley.

He also entered a not guilty plea to one count of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.