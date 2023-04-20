Dead minke whale washes up on Scottish beach

The dead minke whale on the beach at North Berwick

A dead minke whale has washed up on a beach in Scotland.

The female was first spotted in North Berwick on Wednesday and is 31ft (9.5m) long, according to East Lothian Council.

Unfortunately a dead Minke whale has washed up at North Berwick. We are currently arranging for its removal but the public are advised to keep a suitable distance from the whale and not to allow dogs to go near the carcass. pic.twitter.com/a9TMefKuxl — East Lothian Council – latest info, news & events (@ELCouncil) April 20, 2023

A photo posted on the council’s Twitter account shows the beached whale lying on its side after the tide had receded.

The tweet said: “Unfortunately a dead minke whale has washed up at North Berwick.

“We are currently arranging for its removal but the public are advised to keep a suitable distance from the whale and not to allow dogs to go near the carcass.”

A council spokesman told the PA news agency: “Yesterday afternoon it had washed close to the harbour and then, with the movement of the tide, it went out to sea and came back in the morning time.”

The area around the whale has been cordoned off by police as the council makes arrangements for the carcass’s removal.

A statement posted to Facebook by conservation charity the Scottish Seabird Centre said: “Very sad sight this afternoon – a dead minke whale just off North Berwick harbour.