Extra staff drafted in to handle new voter ID rules on polling day

Polling station

Extra polling station staff who have been preparing “for months” to deal with new voter ID rules will be drafted in next month, the Electoral Commission said, amid fears the policy could leave people disenfranchised.

The agency’s director of communications, Craig Westwood, said there has been a huge training drive to ensure voters are supported in navigating the requirement to show photo identification.

The Government’s new policy means people must not only be registered to vote but also take a form of ID such as a passport or driving licence when they head to their local polling station on May 4.

It has been branded “expensive” and “unnecessary” by Labour and sparked concern among electoral reform campaigners who say it could make it harder for some voters to cast their ballot.

The Local Government Association (LGA) has voiced fears that electoral staff will be “overwhelmed” on polling day as they grapple with “the biggest change to in-person voting in 150 years”.

Elections are taking place across England on Thursday 4 May. Don’t forget, you’ll need photo ID to vote at a polling station. Find out everything you need to know about your vote ⬇️ https://t.co/cLswSswGQn — Electoral Commission (@ElectoralCommUK) April 13, 2023

Anyone without the correct identification needs to apply for a voter authority certificate (VAC) by April 25.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the change will help make sure voting is a “high-integrity process”, despite no evidence of large-scale electoral fraud in the UK.

Between 2018 and 2022, there were nine convictions relating to electoral fraud and six police cautions issued, according to Electoral Commission figures.

Mr Westwood told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that extensive planning has been undertaken to get councils ready for the challenge.

He said: “There will be more staff. Some polling stations, particularly larger ones where there are more people who will be registered in that area, will have greeters – people who are outside the polling station that can just make sure that people are definitely aware of the ID requirement.

“That they’d got it with them, they’ve got it out of their purse, wallet, bag, and have got it ready, just to make sure that any queues are being eased through.”

Asked whether he is concerned about low numbers of people registering for a VAC as the deadline looms, Mr Westwood said there is usually a “very significant spike” in last-minute applications.

Awareness of the new #voterID rules remains worryingly low. Much more needs to be done to ensure people know about these new rules. https://t.co/hFbqVH5O2S — Electoral Reform Society (@electoralreform) April 9, 2023

There have been 60,368 online applications for a VAC since the scheme opened on January 16 this year.

The average number of applications per day stood at 1,129 in the week to April 13, the highest so far and up from an average of 1,018 the previous week.

Some 2,127 applications were submitted on April 13, the highest number on a single day so far and the first time the daily total has topped 2,000.

Just 6% of all applications have come from people aged under 25, and 3% from people aged 75 and over, according to analysis of Government data by the PA news agency.

Applications from 55 to 64-year-olds account for nearly a third (32%) of the total, followed by 45 to 54-year-olds (23%), 35 to 44-year-olds (16%), 65 to 74-year-olds (10%) and 25 to 34-year-olds (10%).

The Liberal Democrats called on the Government to abandon the policy when Parliament returns on Monday, describing its impact a “national scandal” that could lead to “a disaster for our democracy”.

Party spokeswoman Helen Morgan MP said: “The moment Parliament returns on Monday, the Government must cancel the voter ID measures before too many people lose their voice in this year’s local elections.”

The Electoral Reform Society has warned that low levels of public awareness about the policy, along with limitations on the forms of ID deemed valid, could hinder young voters.

Willie Sullivan, senior director, told PA: “Allowing bus passes and Oyster cards for older voters but refusing to accept the same forms of ID for young people means that these new rules could disproportionately shut out younger voters from the ballot box.”

Darren Hughes, the group’s chief executive, said: “I think because the awareness of this is so worryingly low, because it has been sort of snuck in, that people on the front line on election day are going to be facing voters who are quite confused – people who are genuinely the person they say they are who either don’t have ID or who have simply forgotten it, not being given a ballot paper.”

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has said: “The Government has a crucial responsibility to make voters aware of their voter ID policies, but they are clearly failing in their duties.

“Labour are clear that voter ID is an expensive, unnecessary policy and the wrong priority at the height of a cost-of-living crisis.”

Downing Street has said the rules are aimed at preventing “potential” voter impersonation, rather than dealing with any widespread existing issue.

It said only a “very small proportion” of young voters lack the necessary ID to cast their ballot.

“This is to guard against the potential for wrongdoing in this area or voter impersonation,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

The Commons Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee will on Monday hold an evidence session on electoral registration, where it will likely consider the impact of the policy.

It will hear from administrators and registration campaigners across the UK, including the British Youth Council and Disability Rights UK.

More than 8,000 council seats are up for grabs on May 4 across 230 local authorities, ranging from small rural councils to some of the largest towns and cities – though no elections are scheduled in London or Birmingham.

No elections are taking place in Scotland or Wales this year.

Local elections in Northern Ireland have been put back two weeks to May 18 to avoid a clash with the King’s coronation on May 6.

An LGA spokesperson said: “Councils are working around the clock to deliver the local elections and the new voter ID requirements, which is the biggest change to in-person voting in 150 years. The practical effort required to deliver this change in such a short timeframe should not be understated.

“Raising public awareness of these new requirements is crucial and we remain concerned about the potential for electoral staff to be overwhelmed with inquiries and Voter Authority Certificate applications when polling cards go out.