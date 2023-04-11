People Before Profit to boycott Biden’s Dail address

Richard Boyd Barrett

People Before Profit is to boycott a historic speech by the US president to the Dail this week over objections to Joe Biden’s foreign policy.

The party’s four TDs – Richard Boyd Barrett, Brid Smith, Gino Kenny and Paul Murphy – will stage a protest against the visit.

People Before Profit said the the move to not attend the speech was due to Mr Biden’s record on Palestine, Iraq, and Nato expansion – as well as the “absence of opportunity for Dail parties to ask questions”.

It will hold a protest outside the General Post Office in Dublin on Wednesday.

Mr Boyd Barrett said: “Joe Biden needs to be forcefully challenged over his long-standing and unconditional support for the apartheid regime in Israel and its brutal and criminal treatment of Palestinians; his pivotal role in promoting the US invasion and occupation of Iraq; his active promotion of Nato expansion and the on-going and blatant double-standards of US foreign policy globally.”

People Before Profit said it would attend the special Dail sitting if there were an opportunity for all Dail parties and groupings to make statements or ask questions after the president’s speech, but with that opportunity not being offered, the event was a “pointless charade and propaganda exercise for the US president”.

The party said: “The Irish government are allowing President Biden to use the Dail as a political soapbox and as part of their on-going campaign to further undermine Ireland’s neutrality and draw Ireland closer to Nato and US foreign policy.”

Mr Boyd Barrett added: “The Irish government are trying to present Joe Biden as some sort of great peacemaker when he is very much the opposite.”

He said: “Tragically, the Irish government are also using the Ukraine crisis as an opportunity to further undermine Irish neutrality and there is no doubt the decision to roll out the red carpet for Biden and insulate him from any critical questioning in the Dail is part of that campaign to draw us ever closer to Nato.