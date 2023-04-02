Suella Braverman declines to give deadline to begin Rwanda flights

Home Secretary Suella Braverman arriving at BBC Broadcasting House in London on Sunday

Suella Braverman has declined to say when flights to Rwanda could take off, as she appeared to downplay suggestions that the stalled policy of deporting asylum seekers could begin this summer.

The Home Secretary also insisted that ministers were looking at “all sorts of land and sites and vessels” to house asylum seekers in the UK, but refused to say whether the Government was close to signing a deal on a procuring a barge.

Touring broadcast studios on Sunday, Ms Braverman faced questions about the Government’s record on illegal migration.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ms Braverman have said that “stopping the boats” across the Channel is a crucial priority, but campaigners have condemned much of the Government’s response, with the controversial Illegal Migration Bill described as an effective “asylum ban”.

Suella Braverman on a visit to Rwanda last month (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ministers sparked further controversy earlier this week after unveiling plans to house asylum seekers in disused military bases to accommodate their “essential living needs and nothing more”, with ferries and barges also being explored as options.

Ms Braverman on Sunday could not say when flights to Rwanda would take off, telling Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme instead: “We are making very steady progress.

“I am not going to give a deadline as to when flights will take off.”

The Government’s plan to forcibly remove migrants to the African nation is currently grounded by the courts. It was deemed lawful by the High Court, but legal challenges continue.

Later on the BBC, Ms Braverman declined to confirm a Sun On Sunday report that ministers are close to signing a contract with Portland Port Authority over “floating accommodation for asylum seekers”.

She told the Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme that ministers were looking at “all sorts of land and sites and vessels” for migrant accommodation.

She said: “We’re talking to a lot of operators. A lot of owners of lots of different kinds of property around the country. We’ve announced sites earlier this week.

“Those are sites where we have a level of confidence we’re able to be public about those sites.

“We’re aiming to roll out these sites very quickly and start making them fit for accommodation purposes and relocate people onto those sites for asylum purposes.

“But we’re looking at all options. We’re looking at all sorts of land and sites and vessels and we’re in negotiations with a high number of operators around the country.”

The Home Secretary also insisted that Rwanda is a “safe” country to send asylums seekers, insisting that High Court judges had sided with the Government over United Nations concerns about the safety of asylum seekers there.

“Rwanda is a safe country. It is appropriate for our purposes to work in partnership,” she said.

Ms Braverman also refused to repeat her previous hope that net migration could fall to tens of thousands.

“The clear answer I can give you is that I support our manifesto commitment to get overall migration numbers down, including legal migration,” she told the BBC.

The Liberal Democrats said that Ms Braverman’s comments showed that the Rwanda plan was “on hold”.