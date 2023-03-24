Notification Settings

Two teenage boys charged with murder of 16-year-old boy in Northampton

UK NewsPublished:

The 14-year-old and 16-year-old will appear in court on Saturday.

Undated handout file photo issued by Northamptonshire Police of Rohan Shand (known as Fred), 16, who was stabbed to death in an incident on Harborough Road, close to the junction with The Cock Hotel in Northampton on Wednesday. Two boys, aged 16 and 14, have been charged with murder in regards to the incident
Two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old who was stabbed to death.

Rohan Shand, known to his family and friends as Fred, died following the incident near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, at about 3.35pm on Wednesday.

Northamptonshire Police said two boys, aged 16 and 14 and both from Northampton, will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning charged with murder.

https://twitter.com/NorthantsPolice/status/1639403602371305472

The boys cannot be named for legal reasons.

Police said a 49-year-old man and a 21-year-old man from Northampton who were arrested in connection with Fred’s death have both been released with no further action.

Officers would still like to speak to witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time.

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 23000174855. Alternatively information, including pictures and videos, can be submitted via the online portal mipp.police.uk or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

