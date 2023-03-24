Sturgeon opens £33m NHS treatment centre in final engagement as First Minister

First Ministers Questions

Nicola Sturgeon has carried out her final official engagement as Scotland’s First Minister, opening a £33 million treatment centre for orthopaedic surgery.

The National Treatment Centre at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, Fife, is intended to address the backlog of planned care exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Sturgeon opened the facility on Friday, with further centres due to open this year in NHS Highland, NHS Forth Valley and at the Golden Jubilee Hospital.

It was her final act as First Minister, with the result of the SNP leadership election to replace her expected on Monday afternoon.

Nicola Sturgeon has performed her final act as Scotland’s First Minister (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said: “Our National Treatment Centre programme is a significant investment in frontline planned care infrastructure and is a crucial part of our NHS recovery plan.

“We are determined to ensure people receive the treatment they need as soon as possible, so I am pleased to officially open the Fife centre, which will give people across the country faster access to life-changing orthopaedic surgery.

“The additional capacity provided through this new state-of-the-art facility will also help cut the backlog of planned care worsened by the global pandemic.

“With three further NTCs opening this year, I am confident this programme will be a significant boost to the NHS as it recovers from Covid.”

NHS Fife board chairwoman Tricia Marwick said: “We are delighted that the new National Treatment Centre in Fife has now opened its doors to patients.

Congratulations to @nhsfife on opening the Fife #Orthopaedics National Treatment Centre this week! ? Honorary Senior Lecturer & consultant orthopaedic surgeon @PhilWalmsley4 is delighted by this development and shared his thoughts on how the Centre will benefit the community ? pic.twitter.com/2cKZgfsno9 — School of Medicine (@StAndMedicine) March 23, 2023

“The new purpose-built facility is the culmination of many years of work and to see patients now being seen and treated in such a new, state-of-the-art environment is fantastic.

“To see the project delivered successfully and on budget, particularly given the additional challenges of building during a pandemic, is a credit to all of those involved.

“We are fortunate here in Fife to have an incredibly forward-thinking and innovative orthopaedic team, and this new facility will support them to deliver the very highest standard of care for patients.”

Ms Sturgeon took part in her final session of First Minister’s Questions on Friday, followed by her last speech in the Parliament chamber as head of the Scottish Government.