Queen Consort attends second day of Cheltenham Festival

The Queen Consort arrives on day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Queen Consort has arrived at Cheltenham Festival for the second day of races at the annual event.

Camilla was among many who came smartly dressed despite the Jockey Club easing restrictions on what people can wear to its courses.

She wore a silk dress with a camel cashmere coat by British fashion designer Anna Valentine, paired with boots by Russell & Bromley.

The royal also sported a camel hat and a silver brooch which belonged to the late Queen and features a galloping horse and rider to the Gloucestershire event on Wednesday, traditionally known as Ladies’ Day.

The Queen Consort speaks to Ian Renton, regional director of Cheltenham Racecourse (Mike Egerton/PA)

Camilla, honorary member of the Jockey Club, arrived at the packed site by car and was met by Edward Gillespie, the lord-lieutenant of Gloucestershire.

She was introduced to Oli Christie, the deputy lord-lieutenant, as well as racecourse chairman Martin St Quinton and racecourse chief executive Ian Renton.

After walking to the Princess Royal Stand, Camilla went into the royal box to watch the races.

Later she will visit the paddock and view the racehorses ahead of The Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at 3.30pm.

The late Queen Mother was a keen supporter of National Hunt racing and the race was renamed in her honour to mark her 80th birthday in 1980. She presented the trophy each season until her death in 2002.

This year Camilla will present the trophy to the winning owner, jockey and trainer of the race – the championship event for two mile chasers – in the winner’s enclosure.

As the Duchess of Cornwall, she was associated with several equine charities including the British Equestrian Federation, the Brooke Hospital for Animals and Ebony Horse Club.

Before this year, there was no formal dress code for Cheltenham Festival – with people instead told to dress appropriately for the weather.