Dogs donning colourful outfits strut their stuff as Crufts returns

A Samoyed dog named Felicity in the snow on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham

Dogs donned bright coats and knitted hats as they battled the snow to be named best in show at Crufts.

Annual dog show Crufts, which is taking place between March 9 and 12 this year, welcomed back to the ring a host of animals, all vying to take home the win.

A dog on the first day of Crufts at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

In a bid to impress judges, the furry competitors turned up to the event in their finest outfits.

One dog wore a bright yellow knitted hat, as well as a red and blue fleece, amid a backdrop of snow.

A person leads a Pyrenean mountain dog at Crufts (Jacob King/PA)

Others opted for bright jackets, with a Pyrenean mountain dog sporting an extremely thick purple and red number destined to keep the wearer warm.

A Samoyed dog named Felicity seemed to be perfecting her winner’s pose as she shielded herself from the snow under a rainbow umbrella.

A man arrives with dogs on the first day of Crufts (Jacob King/PA)

A pink onesie, zebra print top and beige Burberry scarf were some of the other standout clothing items worn by the dogs.

People arrive with dogs on the first day of Crufts (Jacob King/PA)

Snowstorms are due to affect large parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Thursday following the coldest March temperature in more than a decade which was recorded on Wednesday night – minus 16C at Altnaharra in the Highlands.