Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dogs donning colourful outfits strut their stuff as Crufts returns

UK NewsPublished:

The international dog show is taking place at the NEC in Birmingham.

A Samoyed dog named Felicity in the snow on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham
A Samoyed dog named Felicity in the snow on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham

Dogs donned bright coats and knitted hats as they battled the snow to be named best in show at Crufts.

Annual dog show Crufts, which is taking place between March 9 and 12 this year, welcomed back to the ring a host of animals, all vying to take home the win.

Crufts Dog Show – Day One
A dog on the first day of Crufts at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

In a bid to impress judges, the furry competitors turned up to the event in their finest outfits.

One dog wore a bright yellow knitted hat, as well as a red and blue fleece, amid a backdrop of snow.

Crufts Dog Show – Day One
A person leads a Pyrenean mountain dog at Crufts (Jacob King/PA)

Others opted for bright jackets, with a Pyrenean mountain dog sporting an extremely thick purple and red number destined to keep the wearer warm.

A Samoyed dog named Felicity seemed to be perfecting her winner’s pose as she shielded herself from the snow under a rainbow umbrella.

Crufts Dog Show – Day One
A man arrives with dogs on the first day of Crufts (Jacob King/PA)

A pink onesie, zebra print top and beige Burberry scarf were some of the other standout clothing items worn by the dogs.

Crufts Dog Show – Day One
People arrive with dogs on the first day of Crufts (Jacob King/PA)

Snowstorms are due to affect large parts of England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Thursday following the coldest March temperature in more than a decade which was recorded on Wednesday night – minus 16C at Altnaharra in the Highlands.

Crufts is taking place at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, where viewers and dogs are set to be kept on their toes, with the latter expected to jump through a few hoops if they are to reign supreme.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News