Ken Bruce hails BBC despite the ‘occasional vagary’ during final Radio 2 show

Ken Bruce leaving BBC Radio 2

Ken Bruce praised the BBC as “still the finest broadcasting institution in the world” despite the “occasional vagary” as he signed off his final show on Radio 2.

The Scottish presenter chose the medley of Golden Slumbers, Carry That Weight and The End that closes The Beatles’ album Abbey Road to close his last mid-morning programme after 30 years.

He previously revealed on Twitter he was a “little surprised and disappointed” that his final show was brought forward to Friday by the BBC.

During his final address he thanked listeners, members of the Ken Bruce Preservation Society who gave him a bottle of Irish cream liquor, and his production crew.

Echoing a Beatles lyric, he added: “In the end the love you take is equal to the love you make and I have loved being here with you.”

Thank you Ken and congratulations on fantastic career at the BBC! ? pic.twitter.com/jMHHKT1tgL — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) March 3, 2023

Earlier on Friday, Bruce told Radio 4’s Today programme “it seems a shame” the BBC asked him to step away earlier from his contract as he leaves for a rival mid-morning show.

He added: “Over the last 46 years I haven’t had very much time off, I’ve attempted to turn up whenever I’m required to turn up.

“So my natural feeling as a broadcaster is if I’ve got 17 days to do, I want to do them.”

Opening the show, Bruce warned listeners not “expect hidden messages” in the songs he plays.

The programme also featured his long-standing segment PopMaster, presented by him for the final time on Radio 2 where one of his final guests made a dedication to him and her family.

Anna, from Hastings, a singer-songwriter, said Bruce had been a “warm and funny friend to the nation” who provided a “soundtrack” to “our lives”.

Bruce has been a fixture on the UK’s airwaves for four decades (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Bruce, who was pictured with thank you cards at the beginning of his show, also received tributes on-air from other BBC Radio 2 DJs including Zoe Ball, Richie Anderson and Jeremy Vine.

Presenter Vine popped in for the last time to preview his Radio 2 show which starts at midday after Bruce’s show ends.

He told Bruce he is “going to miss” him and he is the “best” out of the “great people” he has worked alongside.

During Zoe Ball’s Breakfast Show, she put together tributes to him through a call to listeners as she handed over to Bruce.

Ball then told him: “You are very loved, my darling, and you will be great missed by us lot.

Richie Anderson, who presents the travel updates on Radio 2 mornings and competed on Strictly Come Dancing, also said working with Bruce has been a joy as he is the “kindest, warmest person”, before presenting him with gifts including a picture of Bruce with the Radio 2 team.

He also played a clip of Welsh comedian Rob Brydon doing an impression of the Scot.

Last week the BBC revealed that TV presenter Vernon Kay will take over Bruce’s Radio 2 slot on a date yet to be announced (BBC)

A Radio 2 spokesperson previously said: “Ken decided to leave Radio 2 and it’s always been known he’s leaving in March.

“Returning to Wogan House for a week after a month of broadcasting the Piano Room sessions at Maida Vale provided a natural break.

“We wish Ken all the best for the future.”

Bruce will be moving to Bauer’s Greatest Hits Radio in April to present a new mid-morning show from 10am to 1pm.

Last week, the BBC announced that TV presenter Vernon Kay will take over Bruce’s Radio 2 slot on a date yet to be announced.