Further arrests after woman’s body is found in Sheffield

Two more people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after police found a woman’s body at a property in Sheffield.

Officers forced entry to a home in the Woodhouse area of the city shortly after 8am on Monday and discovered the body of Sarah Brierley, 49.

South Yorkshire Police said a 39-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Sheffield, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday.

A 42-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, both arrested on Monday, have now been released on bail, the force said.

Ms Brierley was found dead inside a property in Skelton Close.

A post mortem examination found that she died of serious head injuries, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, who is in charge of the investigation, said: “We continue to carry out work to establish what happened to Sarah, and the events which led to her death.