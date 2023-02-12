Heathrow workers to vote on strike action in pay dispute

A plane takes off past the control tower at Heathrow (Steve Parsons/PA)

Workers at Heathrow airport are to vote on whether to strike in a dispute over pay.

Unite said over 3,000 of its members working as security guards, engineers and firefighters will begin balloting for strike action on February 17.

The ballot will close a month later.

The departures area of Terminal 4 at Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)

The workers have rejected a 10% pay increase, which Unite says is a pay cut, because of the rate of inflation.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Heathrow Airport is guilty of gross hypocrisy, it is paying telephone number salaries to its chief executive and senior managers, but the workers who make the company a success are on poverty wages.

“Unite never takes a backward step when fighting for its members’, jobs, pay and conditions and our members at Heathrow Airport will receive the union’s complete support.”

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “We are extremely disappointed that Unite is tabling a formal ballot for industrial action.

“This step unnecessarily escalates matters and if strikes do go ahead the pay offer will be withdrawn.