Sunak joined by wife Akshata Murty for visit to ‘family hub’

Rishi Sunak visit to Cornwall

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty met parents, babies and toddlers during a visit to promote the £300 million “family hubs” programme.

They met parents at the St Austell Family Hub in Cornwall who have completed a parenting skills course and spoke to them about their experiences.

One parent spoke of her anxiety at becoming a mother and being unable to be a parent and said the hub staff really helped with her confidence.

Akshata Murty at the St Austell Family Hub (Ben Stansall/PA)

She told the Prime Minister: “I was a bit anxious in myself and as a parent I felt I had a job to do and I felt like I couldn’t do my job.

“But I knew that wasn’t the case. They (the staff) were really, really helpful.”

Another parent said: “I was anxious about asking for help and not doing a good job.”

Mr Sunak asked one mother: “What was the thing you found most helpful in the support?”

She replied: “I think the one to one sessions I had was really helpful and someone is always there at the end of a phone.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty during the visit to St Austell (Ben Stansall/PA)

Another parent spoke of the difficulties of raising a child with additional needs and said the hub helped with making her feel less isolated.

The Prime Minister replied: “That the thing about finding parents in a similar situation and talking things through together.”

Mr Sunak and Ms Murty also joined a health visitor review where parent Giselle was visiting with her two sons, Brody, aged two, and six-month-old Seth.

Ms Murty talked about the 18-month age gap between the children and Giselle replied: “Hopefully they are going to share the same things.”

The Prime Minister joined in with a tower Brody was building out of blocks.

He told Brody: “You are doing it all, look at that.

“We are running out of bricks.”

Ms Murty added: “I still remember doing it with our two.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty (right) speak with Giselle, the mother of Seth, six months, and Brody, two, during the St Austell visit (Ben Stansall/PA)

Finally the couple spent some time at a stay-and-play group at the hub chatting to mothers and playing with their young children.

One mother asked the Prime Minister whether he had stayed overnight in Cornwall and he replied: “I just got in this morning.