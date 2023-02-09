Notification Settings

Metropolitan Police officer denies rape and assaults

UK NewsPublished:

Pc Jorden Brown is charged with rape and three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to one female victim.

A Metropolitan Police sign

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has denied rape and three assaults.

Pc Jorden Brown, who is attached to the Central East Command Unit, was charged with rape and three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to one female victim.

According to the charges, the first assault took place in November 2018, the second in August 2019 and the third in October 2019.

Brown, of Orchard Road, Dagenham, east London, is said to have committed the rape on February 16 2019.

The 40-year-old appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday wearing a black jumper and black trousers and spoke only to confirm his name and address.

Kiera Oluwunmi, defending, indicated not guilty pleas to all counts on his behalf.

District Judge Paul Donegan sent the case to the crown court.

Brown was granted conditional bail ahead of appearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court on March 9.

The offences are alleged to have happened while he was off duty.

Brown was charged by post on January 6 after the offences were reported to police in October 2019, according to Scotland Yard.

He has been suspended from duty.

