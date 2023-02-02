Three teenage boys arrested after 20-year-old man stabbed to death

Bailey Atkinson, who was stabbed to death in Walsall on Saturday January 28 (West Midlands Police/PA)

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old man in the West Midlands.

Bailey Atkinson, of Bloxwich, was found with multiple stab wounds in High Street, Walsall, on Saturday morning and later died in hospital.

On Thursday, West Midlands Police said three boys, one aged 15 and two aged 16, had been arrested at a hotel in Rhyl, North Wales, on Tuesday night.

Speaking at the weekend, Mr Atkinson’s family said: “We respectfully ask for privacy at the moment while we grieve the loss of our beloved boy Bailey, our kindhearted and much-loved son, brother and grandson.

“Bailey was so loved, by so many and will be missed so much.

“We request if anyone has any information, they please come forward to help the police with their enquiries to help catch the individuals who have done this and taken away our boy.”

West Midlands Police said that search warrants had been executed in Walsall on Thursday as the investigation into Mr Atkinson’s murder continues, with anyone with information which may help enquiries urged to contact the force.

Supt Pervez Mohammed, of Walsall police, said: “We’ve had extra-high visibility patrols in and around the areas since the awful events of Saturday night, to reassure the public.