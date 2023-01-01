Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New Year’s Day Parade returns to streets of London

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Revellers watched as entertainers from across the globe brought a colourful carnival of culture to the West End.

Performers during the New Yearâs Day Parade in London
Performers during the New Yearâs Day Parade in London

Revellers have lined the streets for London’s New Year’s Day Parade to help welcome in 2023.

Entertainers from across the globe brought a colourful carnival of culture to the West End as the event moved from Piccadilly to Parliament Square for the first time since 2020 due to the pandemic.

The three-and-a-half-hour parade – dubbed by Toploader, one of the bands making an appearance, as the “perfect hangover cure” – features more than 8,000 performers in 70 performance groups.

New Year’s Day parade
Performers during the New Year’s Day Parade in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Bob Bone, founder of the London’s New Year’s Day Parade, has helped turn it into an annual tradition since the inaugural parade in 1987.

This year’s event is filled with marching bands, cheerleaders, pearly kings and queens, dancers, drummers, cycling clubs and giant balloons.

Mr Bone said: “This year the parade is back to its brilliant best.

“We are delighted to see that so many performers have travelled from around the world.

New Year’s Day parade
Some of the colourful acts taking part in the New Year’s Day Parade (Victoria Jones/PA)

“This is the first mass gathering of the parade since Covid. This is the first time since 2020 we have had a parade.

“It is amazing. It is what we do. It is what we love and it gives London this incredible opportunity to showcase itself to the world, to give the world a wave and say ‘come on over’.”

Apart from the 500,000 people who turn out to see the event in person, the parade is also watched on TV by more than 500,000,000 annually, according to the organisers.

New Year’s Day parade
A performer in a Paddington Bear costume and an act from Peru (Victoria Jones/PA)

There are about 20 nations represented among the acts – including an El Salvadorian band who travelled from the rain forest, plus performers from China, Peru, Colombia, Brazil and others from the US, UK and Europe.

Mr Bone said: “It is a hugely cosmopolitan carnival. It’s culture, colour and terrific fun.”

It has “raised billions for London and the UK as a whole” over the years, along with £2 million for London charities, the organisers said.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News