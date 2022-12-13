Major incident declared on Shetland as thousands remain without power

Winter weather Dec 13th 2022

A major incident has been declared for Shetland as thousands of homes have been left without power amid plummeting temperatures.

SSEN Distribution is working to restore supplies to about 2,800 homes, but warned full restoration is only likely by the end of the week.

Keith Brown, lead minister for resilience, said it was clear that many properties would face days without power.

The network issues come as temperatures have dropped to record levels across the couuntry, with minus 17.3C recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire on Monday into Tuesday, making it the coldest place in the UK for the second night in a row.

The Scottish Government Resiliance Room met on Tuesday afternoon and declared the situation on Shetland a major incident.

Earlier, Police Scotland urged the island residents to stay at home amid the adverse weather conditions.

Mr Brown said: “I would urge people to heed the Police Scotland advice to stay at home, find ways to stay warm, check in on neighbours, friends and family, and listen to the local radio or follow social media for updates.”

Yellow warning of snow, ice affecting Orkney & Shetland https://t.co/NMz6vWqU6d pic.twitter.com/Ws1IA4BFZn — Met Office – N Isles (@metofficeNIsles) December 11, 2022

He said the Scottish Government is working with SSEN to get as many staff and as much equipment to Shetland as needed, as early as possible.

Sumburgh airport has now reopened, he said, and is working with transport operators to maximise assistance on the islands.

As at 5.30pm on Tuesday, SSEN said 2,800 customers still remain off supply in Voe, Whalsay, Brae, Yell and the West Mainland.

Engineers had managed to restore power to 1,000 properties in Unst, Gutcher and parts of Yell throughout the day by repairing the main 33 kilovolt network.

The networks company said an extra 70 members of staff are making their way to help hasten restoring power, which will likely extend to the end of this week due to the extent of damage, significant travel restrictions and continued issues accessing fault locations.

Mark Macdonald, head of region at SSEN Distribution, said engineers have been out since first light working to reconnect people.

On Tuesday evening, he said: “Our teams continue to battle ongoing challenging conditions and extensive damage to our network to restore power to customers, with around 1,000 properties successfully reconnected throughout the course of today.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their patience as we mobilise additional support from the mainland to assist with the restoration effort, with a 70-strong team on its way to Shetland now travel constraints have eased.”

He added: “I’d like to reassure customers we’re working to restore supplies as quickly as possible, liaising closely with our resilience partners to support the joint welfare effort. If anyone has any concerns for themselves or others, particularly family members of neighbours who may need extra support, I’d encourage them to give our teams a call on 105.”

A Met Office yellow warning of snow and ice for northern Scotland is in place until midday on Friday.

All schools in Shetland were closed on Tuesday due to the weather conditions, while several schools were closed in Aberdeenshire.

Earlier, chief inspector Stuart Clemenson released a statement to Shetland residents saying: “I would urge people to stay at home where it is safest given the treacherous conditions outdoors, and find ways to stay as warm as you can.

“Link in with neighbours, friends and family to ensure they are safe and well, in particular those who are vulnerable, and listen to the local radio or follow social media for updates from Police Scotland and our partners. If you need police help, contact 101 or 999 in an emergency and we will respond as quickly as we can.

“The impact the snow has had in the north of Shetland is unprecedented and local resilience partners are working closely together to identify those who may need additional support and coordinate welfare arrangements.”

Many parts of Scotland experienced sub zero temperatures overnight, with minus 14.9C recorded at Balmoral, minus 13.6C at Aviemore and minus 12.9C at both Dalwhinnie and Tulloch Bridge, the Met Office said.

Authorities warned of wintry conditions on the roads and urged people to drive with care.

Meanwhile, in Aberdeen, the icy conditions affected traffic lights.

Aberdeen City Council tweeted: “Due to the on-going below 0C temperatures, several traffic lights around the city are experiencing issues with mechanical buttons or other parts freezing, resulting in shortened sequences.