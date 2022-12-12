Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

How will pre-Christmas transport be hit by strikes?

UK NewsPublished:

The PA news agency looks at how different modes of transport will be affected by industrial action.

Passengers at a quiet London Euston train station
Passengers at a quiet London Euston train station

Travellers face major disruption over the coming days due to industrial action.

Here the PA news agency looks at how different modes of transport will be affected by strikes.

An empty platform and a stationary train at King's Cross station in London
Rail strikes will decimate train services (Victoria Jones/PA)

– Trains

Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are going on strike.

Workers at Network Rail and train companies will walk out on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Services on those days will start later and finish much earlier than usual, with trains running between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Many parts of Britain will have no trains, including most of Scotland and Wales.

Disruption due to ice and snow is also likely to cause further misery to passengers on strike days.

RMT workers at Network Rail will also strike from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27.

It is likely that passengers travelling on Christmas Eve will be urged to complete their journeys by the time that industrial action begins.

– Roads

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at National Highways in operational roles on roads and in control centres will take part in a series of staggered strikes from Friday to January 7.

National Highways, which is responsible for managing England’s motorways and major A-roads, does not expect the strikes to have a significant impact on traffic as only around 8% of its frontline workforce are PCS members.

But many of its routes already suffer from severe congestion during the Christmas getaway.

– Flights

Passengers going through the UK border at Heathrow Airport
Border Force staff at airports will go on strike (Steve Parsons/PA)

Strikes by Border Force workers from December 23 are likely to cause disruption to passengers.

PCS members at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow airports will walk out.

Extensive passport checks are only carried out on arrival but long queues could see passengers held on planes after they land, causing delays to departures.

Airlines have been urged by Border Force to cancel up to 30% of flights on strike days to prevent chaos at airports.

But easyJet said it intends to run its full schedule as “we want to take our customers on their planned trips at this important time of year”.

– Sea ports

The only sea port affected by the Border Force strikes is Newhaven, East Sussex, from where ferry services operate to and from Dieppe, France.

A walkout in Kent affecting the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel would likely cause severe disruption.

– Eurostar

A Eurostar arrivals area
Strikes have been announced for Eurostar security staff (Victoria Jones/PA)

Eurostar will run a revised timetable between Tuesday and Saturday due to the reduction in running hours on rail lines caused by the RMT strikes at Network Rail.

The operator is not affected by the Border Force walkout, and does not anticipate its services will be affected when RMT members employed as security staff by private contractor Mitie at London St Pancras International go on strike over the next fortnight.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News