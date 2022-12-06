Sunak bows to pressure from Tory backbenchers to allow new onshore wind

Onshore wind farms ban

The Government has bowed to pressure from Tory backbenchers to allow new onshore wind farms by committing to launch a consultation on how local communities can consent to fresh projects.

Under the proposals, planning permission would be dependent on demonstrating local support and “appropriately” addressing any impacts identified by the community, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.

The move amounts to a U-turn on Rishi Sunak’s opposition to building new turbines onshore, set out in his failed first bid for the Conservative leadership.

It follows a Tory backbench rebellion against the current ban, joined by former prime ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.

Both ex-premiers signed an amendment to the Government’s Levelling Up Bill tabled by Simon Clarke, who served as a minister in each of their administrations, to allow the development of onshore wind.

Ms Truss moved to relax planning rules during her short tenure at No 10, but Mr Johnson did not seek to overturn the ban, which has been in place since 2015, when he was in office.

His energy security strategy did, however, raise the prospect of lowering energy bills or providing other benefits for a “limited number of supportive communities who wish to host new onshore wind infrastructure”.

Calls to end the ban on new onshore wind farms have grown amid efforts to secure the UK’s energy independence as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has squeezed supplies.

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed that a Labour government would scrap the planning ban as part of its plan to make the UK a clean energy superpower.

In a statement, the DLUHC said: “The Government commits to launching a technical consultation to explore how local authorities demonstrate local support and respond to views of their communities when considering onshore wind development in England.

“Decisions on onshore wind sites will continue to be made at a local level as these are best made by local representatives who know their areas best and are democratically accountable to the local community.

“To deliver a more localist approach, and its commitments in the British Energy Security Strategy, the Government will consult on proposed changes to national planning policy. This follows positive engagement with MPs.

