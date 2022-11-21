An Avanti West Coast train

Train reliability in Britain reached the worst level on record after another month of disruption.

The worst individual operator for the 12 months to October 15 was Avanti, which links the West Midlands to London, Manchester and Glasgow. It recorded its highest ever score of 7.7 per cent.

The industry's overall cancellations score for the UK during the 12 months to October 15 was 3.8 per cent, according to Office of Rail and Road data. That was the poorest reliability in records dating back to 2015.

Avanti West Coast said it was affected by short-notice cancellations due to drivers refusing to volunteer for overtime shifts, and has introduced a reduced timetable.

The Department for Transport gave Avanti until April 1 next year to improve its services when it issued a short-term contract extension last month.

The figures do not include trains removed from timetables before 10pm on the previous night, which is what happens ahead of strike days.

Cancellations scores reflect the percentage of services that are either fully or part-cancelled.

Each part-cancellation is counted as half a full cancellation.

The score for all services in the latest available four-week period of data from September 18 to October 15 was 3.1 per cent.

Govia Thameslink Railway, which consists of Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express, had the second poorest reliability in the past 12 months, with a score of 6.4 per cent.

This was followed by TransPennine Express at 5.3 per cent, and West Midlands Trains, which provides regional services for our region, at 4.8 per cent.

Norman Baker of pressure group Campaign for Better Transport said: "We want people to travel by train so cancellations on this scale are unacceptable.