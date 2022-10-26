Two people killed and three seriously injured in fatal car crash

APPEAL | We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A4115 between Templeton and Cross Hands, Pembrokeshire, which occurred just before 5.30pm yesterday.

Three cars were involved – a silver Hyundai i10, a white Peugeot 3008 and a silver Mini.

MORE ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Rm9c7gHEuw

— Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police (@DyfedPowys) October 26, 2022