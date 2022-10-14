Live: Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor

Kwasi Kwarteng has said he has accepted Prime Minister Liz Truss’s request he “stand aside” as Chancellor.

He flew back early from International Monetary Fund talks in Washington on Friday to be informed of his fate in a brief meeting with the Prime Minister, it was reported.

Ms Truss staged a press conference in Downing Street on Friday afternoon in which she announced major changes to Mr Kwarteng’s £43 billion tax giveaway including reversing her policy to scrap the planned rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.

Here is the latest on what is happening in Downing Street:

2.48pm

Liz Truss said it was “right” to act in the interests of economic stability and that she is “determined to see through what I’ve promised” when challenged about her political future.

Asked why she should remain as Prime Minister after reversing key tax cuts that led to her election as Tory leader and sacking her Chancellor, she told a press conference: “I’m absolutely determined to see through what I have promised, to deliver a higher growth, more prosperous United Kingdom, to see us through the storm we face.

“We’ve already delivered the energy price guarantee making sure people aren’t facing huge bills this winter.

“But it was right in the face of the issues that we had that I acted decisively to ensure that we have economic stability, because that is vitally important to people and businesses right across our country.”

2.47pm

Liz Truss said the Government must “act now” to reassure the markets of “our fiscal discipline”, as she admitted its economic plan must change.

She told the Downing Street press conference: “It is clear that parts of our mini-budget went further and faster than markets were expecting. So the way we are delivering our mission right now has to change.

“We need to act now to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline.

“I have therefore decided to keep the increase in corporation tax that was planned by the previous government.

“This will raise £18 billion per year. It will act as a down payment on our full medium-term fiscal plan which will be accompanied by a forecast from the independent OBR.

“We will do whatever is necessary to ensure debt is falling as a share of the economy in the medium term.”

(Daniel Leal/PA)

2.44pm

The Prime Minister continued: “I met the former chancellor earlier today. I was incredibly sorry to lose him.

“He is a great friend and he shares my vision to set this country on the path to growth.

“Today, I have asked Jeremy Hunt to take over as Chancellor – he is one of the most experienced and widely respected Government ministers and parliamentarians.

“He shares my convictions and my ambitions for our country.”

2.39pm

Asked by reporters whether she should resign, Ms Truss said: “I am absolutely determined to see through what I have promised.”

2.38pm

Ms Truss has insisted that she will “always act in the national interest”, adding: “We will get through this storm.”

She said: “It is clear that parts of our mini-budget went further and faster than markets were expecting so the way we are delivering our mission right now has to change.”

2.37pm

Liz Truss opened her press conference by saying her conviction for growth is rooted in her personal experiences.

Speaking in Downing Street the Prime Minister said: “My conviction that this country needs to go for growth is rooted in my personal experience.

“I know what it’s like to grow up somewhere that isn’t feeling the benefits of growth. I saw what that meant. And I’m not prepared to accept that for our country. I want a country where people can get good jobs, new businesses can set up and families can afford an even better life.

“That’s why from day one, I’ve been ambitious for growth.”

2.36pm

BREAKING: The Prime Minister told a press conference she was elected by her party to deliver a “low tax, high wage, high growth economy” and “that mission remains”.

2.35pm

BREAKING: Liz Truss has reversed her policy to scrap the planned rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.

2.10pm

An Extinction Rebellion protest is being held on Whitehall outside Downing Street. The protesters cheered the news that Kwasi Kwarteng has been fired as chancellor.

2.05pm

BREAKING: Chris Philp has been appointed Paymaster General, swapping jobs with Edward Argar who becomes Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Downing Street said.

The Rt Hon Chris Philp MP @CPhilpOfficial has been appointed Paymaster General, and Minister for the Cabinet Office @cabinetofficeuk. pic.twitter.com/MZJqWFs2y7 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 14, 2022

The Rt Hon Edward Argar MP has been appointed Chief Secretary to the Treasury @HMTreasury. pic.twitter.com/tdnOMwsq9E — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 14, 2022

1.56pm

BREAKING: Former foreign secretary and Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt has been named Chancellor, Downing Street said.

The Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP @Jeremy_Hunt has been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer @HMTreasury. pic.twitter.com/bldKWr3crG — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 14, 2022

1.49pm

In her letter to Kwasi Kwarteng, Liz Truss wrote: “As a long-standing friend and colleague, I am deeply sorry to lose you from the Government.

“We share the same vision for our country and the same firm conviction to go for growth.

“I deeply respect the decision you have taken today. You have put the national interest first.

“I know that you will continue to support the mission that we share to deliver a low tax, high wage, high growth economy that can transform the prosperity of our country for generations to come.”

1.46pm

Rachel Reeves said Kwasi Kwarteng’s sacking as chancellor “doesn’t undo the damage” already inflicted.

Labour’s shadow chancellor said: “Changing the chancellor doesn’t undo the damage that’s already been done.

“It was a crisis made in Downing Street: Liz Truss and the Conservatives crashed the economy causing mortgages to skyrocket and has undermined Britain’s standing on the world stage.

“We don’t just need a change in chancellor, we need a change in Government. Only Labour offers the leadership and ideas Britain needs to secure the economy and get out of this mess.”

Changing the Chancellor doesn't undo the damage that's been done. We don't just need a change in Chancellor, we need a change in government. Only Labour offers the leadership and ideas Britain needs to secure the economy and get out of this mess. — Rachel Reeves (@RachelReevesMP) October 14, 2022

1.44pm

Liz Truss has told Kwasi Kwarteng that she is “sorry” to lose him as Chancellor, adding: “You have put the national interest first.”

1.37pm

The pound dropped back after the Chancellor confirmed his departure from Liz Truss’s Government.

Sterling started the day in positive territory as traders welcomed speculation that the Government could step back from plans to reverse an increase in corporation tax next year.

However, it has now fallen by 1.06% to 1.12 against the US dollar as the departure of Kwasi Kwarteng presented the markets with more potential uncertainty.

Meanwhile, yields on UK Government bonds known as gilts have stabilised at around 4.3%.

1.28pm

The Prime Minister’s press conference will be held at 2.30pm in the Downing Street briefing room, No 10 has said.

1.16pm

In his letter to Liz Truss, Kwasi Kwarteng wrote in part: “Dear Prime Minster. You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted.

“When you asked me to serve as your Chancellor, I did so in full knowledge that the situation we faced was incredibly difficult, with rising global interest rates and energy prices. However, your vision of optimism, growth and change was right.

“The economic environment has changed rapidly since we set out the Growth Plan on 23 September. It is important now as we move forward to emphasise your government’s commitment to fiscal discipline. The Medium-Term Fiscal Plan is crucial to this end, and I look forward to supporting you and my successor to achieve that from the backbenches.”

1.15pm

Kwasi Kwarteng has left Downing Street after accepting Prime Minister Liz Truss’ request he stand down as Chancellor.

He waved to reporters as he left via the front entrance of Number 11 before getting in a car.

(Victoria Jones/PA)

(Victoria Jones/PA)

1.13pm

In a letter to the Prime Minister, posted on his Twitter account, Mr Kwarteng said: “As I have said many times in the past weeks, following the status quo was simply not an option. For too long this country has been dogged by low growth rates and high taxation — that must still change if this country is to succeed.”

1.09pm

BREAKING: Kwasi Kwarteng said he has accepted Liz Truss’s request he “stand aside” as Chancellor.

12:37pm

Earlier, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called for a general election in response to reports that Kwasi Kwarteng is being sacked as Chancellor.

He said: “This mustn’t just be the end of Kwarteng’s disastrous chancellorship, it should be the death knell of the Conservatives’ reckless mismanagement of our economy.

“Enough is enough. It started with Boris Johnson failing our country, and now Liz Truss has broken our economy, it is time for the people to have their say in a general election.”

(PA Graphics)

12.18pm

Kwasi Kwarteng arrived in Downing Street via the back entrance just after noon.