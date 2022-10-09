Five-year-old girl among victims of Creeslough explosion

Ten red candles at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough, Co Donegal, for the victims of the Applegreen service station explosion

A five-year-old girl and her father are among the 10 people named as victims of the devastating explosion at a petrol station in Ireland.

Police are continuing to investigate the blast that ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store in Creeslough, Co Donegal, on Friday afternoon.

Five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe, one of the 10 victims of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (An Garda Siochana/PA)

The huge explosion claimed the lives of 10 local people who have now been named by police.

Those who died were 48-year-old James O’Flaherty, 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher, 49-year-old Martin McGill, 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, 59-year-old Hugh Kelly, 49-year-old Martina Martin, 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

Police said a man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

Firefighters leave the scene of the explosion (Brian Lawless/PA)