UK economy grows slightly in second quarter

We’ve published revised GDP data today including improved methods and sources https://t.co/7BFolSeRYr

GDP has been revised up from -0.1% to +0.2% in Q2.

However, the overall size of the economy is smaller than previously estimated, 0.2% below its pre #COVID19 pandemic level. pic.twitter.com/FjJVPEBNGb

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 30, 2022