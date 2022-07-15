Notification Settings

Boris Johnson ordered to hand documents to partygate investigators

The Commons Privileges Committee is examining whether the PM lied to Parliament over the scandal.

Boris Johnson has been ordered to hand over a cache of documents to MPs investigating whether he lied to Parliament with his partygate denials.

The Commons Privileges Committee has written to the Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case demanding details relevant to its inquiry.

These include Mr Johnson’s diaries for eight days during the partying period, email invites, resignation emails and WhatsApp messages, and No 10 entry logs.

Partygate is among the scandals to have forced Mr Johnson from office (PA)

Harriet Harman, the senior MP chairing the investigation, wrote to the pair giving them the deadline of August 15 to hand over the documents.

The Covid law breaking parties in Downing Street were among the scandals to force Mr Johnson’s resignation as Tory leader, and his successor will become the next prime minister in September.

But the committee’s investigation threatens to further tarnish his legacy and could impact on his future as the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

