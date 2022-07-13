Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Home Secretary cancels appearance in front of MPs over ‘recent changes in Government’

UK NewsPublished:

Priti Patel was due to appear at the Commons Home Affairs Committee.

Priti Patel
Priti Patel

Home Secretary Priti Patel has pulled out of being questioned by MPs over the plan to send migrants to Rwanda, public confidence in policing and other Home Office polices.

The Commons Home Affairs Committee was due to quiz Ms Patel on Wednesday morning but she cancelled her attendance late on Tuesday afternoon.

SNP committee member Stuart McDonald said on Twitter that Ms Patel sent an email shortly before 5pm to cancel because of “recent changes in government”.

She was due to attend alongside her permanent and second permanent secretaries Matthew Rycroft and Tricia Hayes.

The committee said in a tweet: “This morning at 10.00am we were due to be questioning the Home Secretary, Priti Patel. She has declined to attend our session.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News