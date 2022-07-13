Priti Patel

Home Secretary Priti Patel has pulled out of being questioned by MPs over the plan to send migrants to Rwanda, public confidence in policing and other Home Office polices.

The Commons Home Affairs Committee was due to quiz Ms Patel on Wednesday morning but she cancelled her attendance late on Tuesday afternoon.

?This morning at 10.00am we were due to be questioning the Home Secretary, Priti Patel. She has declined to attend our session. — Home Affairs Committee (@CommonsHomeAffs) July 13, 2022

SNP committee member Stuart McDonald said on Twitter that Ms Patel sent an email shortly before 5pm to cancel because of “recent changes in government”.

She was due to attend alongside her permanent and second permanent secretaries Matthew Rycroft and Tricia Hayes.