In Pictures: Britons head to coast to cool off as temperatures soar

People enjoy the warm weather at Brighton beach in West Sussex

Britons flocked to the coast on Sunday as much of the country sweltered in soaring temperatures.

The hot weather is expected to continue into next week, with temperatures set to soar above 32C on Tuesday, potentially making it the warmest day of the year so far.

Beaches, lakes and rivers were busy as people looked to keep cool in the summer sun.

People enjoying the warm weather on Scarborough beach, North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rosie Elms, co-owner of Lordington Lavender in West Sussex, gathers bunches of lavender on her and her husband’s farm near Chichester (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Kayan the orangutan licks a frozen juice bottle at Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire (Jacob King/PA)

A surfer rides the waves in Scarborough (Danny Lawson/PA)

A heat-health alert has also been issued for some regions, with those in affected areas advised to shade or cover windows and check on the vulnerable and the elderly.

The UK Health Security Agency warning will be in force from July 11 until July 15, including regions in the South East and East of England.

People in pedalos on the Serpentine, Hyde Park, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A man on a jet ski takes to the water in Scarborough (Danny Lawson/PA)

People canoe along the Chichester Canal near Hunston in West Sussex (Andrew Matthews/PA)

People jet ski in the Solent near Southsea in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

People enjoy the warm weather on Southsea beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)