Harry Kane invests in Toca Football to fuel expansion

Harry Kane

Football entertainment group Toca has scored a significant investment from England captain Harry Kane as it seeks to continue its rapid expansion.

The Tottenham striker said he has committed to the business, which runs indoor training centres and social venues, because he believes “it can help the game grow”.

Toca, which has previously amassed 105 million US dollars (£86.8 million) through funding rounds, has recently expanded to become largest operator of indoor centres in the US after opening in Dallas, Cleveland, Nashville, Chicago and Denver.

The group has also focused UK growth through Toca Social, its football-oriented social venues.

It recently opened at The O2 in London and is expanding further with new sites in Edinburgh and Birmingham.

Toca did not disclose the value of Mr Kane’s investment.

Mr Kane said: “I’m invested in Toca football because I really feel like it can help the game grow.

“A lot of young boys and girls out there are trying to improve, and the technology that Toca has, it’s a great opportunity to do that.

“I was someone who always looked to try and get better, trying to learn, as a young lad growing up, and to have this now, so you can see where your strengths and weaknesses are, is great for them to learn.”

Toca was founded in 2016 by former Leeds United and Preston North End midfielder Eddie Lewis and has a board which also includes US women’s striker Abby Wambach.

Chief executive Yoshi Maruyama said: “Harry is a true soccer legend and an incredible global ambassador for soccer.