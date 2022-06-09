Judge oversees hearing in Harry’s libel claim against newspaper publisher

The Duke of Sussex

A High Court judge is overseeing a preliminary hearing after the Duke of Sussex made a libel claim against a newspaper publisher over articles about his legal case against the Home Office.

Harry is suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), publisher of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, over stories written following a hearing in the duke’s separate High Court claim over his security arrangements when he is in the UK.

Associated Newspapers is disputing the claim.

Mr Justice Nicklin is overseeing a hearing at the High Court in London and considering a number of preliminary issues: the “natural and ordinary” meaning of the parts of the articles in the claim; whether they are a statement of “fact or opinion”; and whether they are defamatory.

Barrister Justin Rushbrooke QC, who is leading Harry’s legal team, told the judge, in a written case outline, that Harry had brought the claim following a website article and an article in the Mail on Sunday in February.

He argued both articles were “defamatory” and meant that Harry had “lied”, had “improperly and cynically” tried to manipulate public opinion, and had “tried to keep his legal fight with the Government secret from the public”.

Mr Rushbrooke said Associated Newspapers disputed that the words complained of bore “any meaning defamatory” of Harry.

In his written claim filed with the court, Harry said the reporting allegedly caused him “substantial hurt, embarrassment and distress which is continuing”.

Harry is bringing his separate claim against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.

He is arguing that his private protection team in the US does not have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to UK intelligence information which is needed to keep his family safe.