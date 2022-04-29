British ‘Beatle’ terrorist given life sentence over deaths of Western hostages

Syria conflict

A member of the so-called Islamic State terror cell known as The Beatles has been jailed for life after admitting his role in the murder of US hostages in Syria.

Alexanda Amon Kotey, 38, originally from Paddington, London, showed no emotion as judge Thomas Selby Ellis delivered his verdict at Alexandria District Court, Virginia, while members of his victims’ families watched on.

Kotey was given one life sentence for each of the eight counts he has pleaded guilty to, which are due to run concurrently.

Judge Ellis described his actions as “egregious, violent and inhumane”.

Speaking of Kotey’s victim’s Judge Ellis said: “These were not prisoners of war, these weren’t soldiers in the field…they were soldiers for good.”

The court heard 13 impact statements from members of the victims’ families including those of British humanitarians Alan Henning and David Haines.

“We have all witnessed (the) exceptionally moving, heart-rending statements of these victims’ families,” Mr Ellis said, becoming audibly emotional himself following the statements.

“It should be a reminder of what we knew about the hostages.

“Countries celebrate heroes and we should celebrate these individuals who demonstrated courage, purpose and compassion under the most difficult of circumstances.

“The victims of the hostage-taking by Isis are undeniably heroes.”