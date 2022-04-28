Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Third person charged with murder over fatal stabbing of 24-year-old father

UK NewsPublished:

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Neri Morse
Neri Morse

A third person has been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old man in Ancoats, Manchester, last week.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) announced on Wednesday Jermaine Leahong, 22, of Lagos Close, Manchester, had been charged with the murder of Neri Morse, in addition to assault and possession of a bladed article.

Police had been called to Pollard Street in the Ancoats area at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, April 20. The 24-year-old father was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was also injured in the incident, police said.

Detectives believe this was linked to an incident at Zaf’s Go Local on Butler Street between 6.15pm and 6.25pm evening and are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Neri Morse death
Neri Morse was pronounced dead at the scene (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Leahong has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

It comes after Meshai Newby and Rushaun Brown, both 23, were earlier charged with murder over the same fatal incident. They are also accused of assault and possession of a bladed article.

Detective Chief Inspector Wes Knights, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “We have made swift progress in the investigation into Neri’s death… But the investigation is still very much active as the team continues to pursue all lines of enquiry and we will be speaking to all of those involved in this incident.

“We would implore any witnesses, including those on the street and in vehicles in the area at the time of the incident, to come forward with any information.

“No matter how insignificant you may think that information might be, it could be crucial in a complex investigation such as this and my team of detectives will explore all information provided.

“There are a number of simple ways to contact police and provide information, including the uploading of CCTV and other media to our dedicated major incident public portal.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News