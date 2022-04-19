Newspaper veteran Sir Ray Tindle dies aged 95

Royalty – Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee

Newspaper veteran and entrepreneur Sir Ray Tindle has died at the age of 95, it has been announced.

Sir Ray was the chairman of Tindle Newspapers, stepping down at the age of 90 but remaining as company president, with his son Owen taking over from him.

An announcement on the company’s website described him as a “newspaper man through and through” and hailed his “life-long commitment to, and passion for, the newspaper industry”.

Born in 1926 to John Robert and Maud Tindle, Sir Ray was evacuated from London during the Second World War and educated at Torquay Boys’ Grammar School.

Upon leaving school he enlisted in the 1st Battalion Devonshire Regiment, an infantry regiment in the British Army.

He began his career in publishing by running a newspaper on the troop ship taking him to the Far East, where he served between 1944 and 1947.

Back in the UK, Sir Ray acquired his first newspaper title, the Tooting and Balham Gazette, with his £300 demob payment.

Hs would go on to launch and acquire local papers and radio stations covering Wales, Surrey, Somerset, Devon and Cornwall, Ireland, the Channel Isles, the Isle of Man and more.

Sir Ray also held senior positions within the media industry, including president of the Newspaper Society.

He served as a director on the main board of The Guardian and Manchester Evening News for 18 years.