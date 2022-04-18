Emergency services respond to ‘very serious collision’ on M1 in West Yorkshire

Six killed in two-car crash

An air ambulance was been scrambled to a “very serious collision” which brought traffic on the M1 to a halt in West Yorkshire.

The section of the motorway between Junctions 39 and 40, near Wakefield, was closed in both directions to allow emergency services to respond.

Police and ambulance staff were called to the scene on the northbound carriageway after the incident at around 9:20pm on Monday.

There are reports of a very serious collision on the #M1 northbound J39-J40, near #Wakefield. The M1 northbound is being closed at J39. Updates to follow soon. pic.twitter.com/36ORoYPw8g — National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) April 18, 2022

National Highways said the closure was due to a “very serious collision”, with the southbound carriageway shut to allow an air ambulance to land.