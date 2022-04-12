Turner Prize shortlist features Fourth Plinth whipped cream sculpture

New Trafalgar Square artwork

The artist who installed the Fourth Plinth sculpture in London’s Trafalgar Square has been shortlisted for this year’s Turner Prize.

Heather Phillipson’s The End features a whirl of whipped cream topped with a cherry, a drone and a fly.

The British artist was also nominated for her solo immersive exhibition at Tate Britain titled Rupture No 1: Blowtorching The Bitten Peach, which the jury described as “overwhelming” following lockdown.

Artist Heather Phillipson unveils her artwork entitled The End on Trafalgar Square’s Fourth Plinth (David Parry/PA)

The four-strong shortlist features Sin Wai Kin, nominated for their ability to bring fantasy to life through storytelling, drawing on their own experience of existing between binary categories.

Also in the running is Ingrid Pollard, whose nominated exhibition Carbon Slowly Turning questions our relationship with the natural world.

She was commended for uncovering stories and histories hidden in plain sight in her work over the decades.

The final shortlisted artist is Veronica Ryan, praised for her new body of work which explores ecology, history and dislocation, as well as the psychological impact of the pandemic.

Alex Farquharson, director of Tate Britain and co-chair of the Turner Prize jury, said: “Art has provided much-needed enjoyment and escape over the past year but it has also helped to reconnect us with each other and the world around us, as the practices of the four shortlisted artists variously exemplify.”

Alex Farquharson said art has provided much-needed enjoyment over the last year (Nick Ansell/PA)

Helen Legg, director of Tate Liverpool and co-chair of the Turner Prize jury, said: “The jury has travelled the length and breadth of the country, taking advantage of the easing of lockdown to enjoy the explosion of creativity that has emerged from the pandemic.

“The result is a diverse group of artists, each with a singular vision, who impressed the judges with the intensity of their presentations, while also dealing with important issues facing our society today.”

This year marks the Turner Prize’s return to Liverpool for the first time in 15 years.