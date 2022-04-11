Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pret A Manger to open on island of Ireland

UK NewsPublished:

The popular food chain is to open shops in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland for the first time.

Pret shop
Pret shop

Popular food chain Pret A Manger is to open shops in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland for the first time.

The company announced on Monday that it plans to launch 20 shops across the island of Ireland over the next decade.

The first will open in Dawson Street, Dublin city centre, this summer, and the company estimates the new stores will deliver around 500 jobs.

The shops will be launched in a franchise arrangement with Carebrook Partnership, a longstanding partner with Pret A Manger.

Coronavirus – Mon May 11, 2020
(Jane Barlow/PA)

Chief executive Pano Christou said the business had planned to launch shops on the island of Ireland “for a long time”.

“We’re thrilled that we’re finally able to make it happen,” he said in a statement.

“There has long been demand from our neighbours on the island of Ireland to bring Pret’s freshly prepared food and organic coffee, and now with the backing of Carebrook Partnership Ltd we’re able to do so.

“We look forward to making this partnership a success.”

Gerard Loughran, chief executive of Carebrook Partnership, is an Irish businessman.

He said: “We’ve been working with Pret for over three decades, ever since they arrived in London.

“Having grown up in Tipperary, and with more than two decades of experience in the hospitality and food industry, I’ve always wanted to bring Pret to Ireland and Northern Ireland, so I’m delighted that this will soon become a reality.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News