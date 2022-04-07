What the papers say – April 7

A collection of British newspapers

The tax status of Rishi Sunak’s wife, the national insurance hike and new sanctions on Russia are among the topics on today’s front pages.

The Daily Mirror, The Independent and the i all lead on reports the Chancellor’s wife, Akshata Murty, has claimed non-domicile status to save on her tax bill.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s statement that he has “absolutely no problem” with the rise in national insurance tax is front of Metro.

TAX RISES? I HAVEN'T A PROBLEM — Johnson says N.I. increase vital to help fund doctors and nurses

The Guardian reports the Prime Minister’s push for nuclear energy is splitting the Conservative Party.

Guardian front page, Thursday 7 April 2022: PM's push for nuclear power splits Tories and angers green groups

Elsewhere, Mr Johnson’s comments on the debate around gender in sport are front page of the Daily Mail and the Daily Express.

Front page: Thank you PM! Sports stars back Boris in trans row

The Sun reports that £250,000 worth of diesel has been stolen from a Royal Navy warship.

On tomorrow's front page: Crooks siphon off £250,000 of diesel from a Royal Navy warship in one of the UK's biggest fuel thefts

A plan to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine is reported on the front page of The Times.

The Financial Times says the West has imposed its “harshest” sanctions yet on Russian banks.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 7 April

The story of a Ukrainian who survived a Russian attack on her village is front page of The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'What is this pit? I asked'. They said: 'This is a graveyard for you'