Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Community diagnostic centres deliver more than 700,000 additional tests

UK NewsPublished:

There are plans for up to 160 community diagnostic centres to be in place by 2025.

General view of equipment used in the analysis of blood to determine the chance of a pregnant women developing post natal depression
General view of equipment used in the analysis of blood to determine the chance of a pregnant women developing post natal depression

England’s new community diagnostic centres have already delivered more than 700,000 additional tests, the Government has announced.

Implemented as part of a £36 billion investment in the health and social care system, 73 centres are already in action across the country, with plans for up to 87 more by 2025.

According to the Department of Health & Social Care (DHSC), these centres are providing around 30,000 CT, MRI, endoscopy and ultrasound tests a week as the Government ramps up efforts to tackle the NHS backlog.

More than six million people in England are on the waiting list for elective care due to the pandemic’s added pressure on the health service.

Cabinet Meeting
Health Secretary Sajid Javid (James Manning/PA)

The Government’s health care investment will be funded through a UK-wide health and social care levy, based on national insurance contributions paid by working adults.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said the levy, which comes into effect on Wednesday, April 6, will improve health services without burdening those on low and middle incomes.

He said: “From Wednesday, the Health and Social Care Levy will raise billions to improve services that really matter to the public, and help us recover and reform as we begin to live with Covid.

“This is vital funding for the NHS that will clear the Covid backlogs, helping to reduce waiting times, deliver millions more checks, scans and operations, and reform the adult social care system.

“This critical investment in our nation’s future will be paid for by those with the broadest shoulders, whilst those on low and middle incomes are protected.”

In addition to the community centres, the funding will help deliver an increase in the health system’s capacity for checks, scans and operations, as well as the addition of new surgical hubs and the expansion of cancer-focused operating theatres and diagnostic centres.

UK News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News