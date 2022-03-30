Notification Settings

New Ukrainian refugee sponsorship scheme sees 2,700 visas granted

UK NewsPublished:

There have been 28,300 applications received under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, and 31,200 for the family route, the Home Office said.

Poland Russia Ukraine War

There have been 2,700 visas granted to people wanting to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, latest figures show.

The scheme opened on March 14, with the aim of allowing individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to bring Ukrainians – including those with no family ties to the UK – to safety.

However, Britain retains a visa requirement on security grounds while other European countries have waived checks in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by the Russian invasion.

The total number of applications from Ukrainians wanting to come to the UK was 59,500 as of March 29, the Home Office said.

This includes 28,300 under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme and 31,200 under the separate Ukraine Family Scheme, which allows Ukrainians to join relatives living in the UK.

There have been 25,500 visas issued altogether, including 2,700 under the sponsorship scheme and 22,800 under the family scheme.

