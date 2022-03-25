Two men and girl jailed for life over homophobic murder of psychiatrist in park

Gary Jenkins death

Two men and a teenage girl have been given life sentences for the “vicious” and homophobic murder of a father-of-two in a Cardiff park.

Jason Edwards, 26, Lee Strickland, 36, will serve minimum terms of 32 years and 17-year-old Dionne Timms-Williams will be detained for at least 17 years for the killing of Dr Gary Jenkins.

The consultant psychiatrist, who was described as “kind” and “compassionate”, was violently kicked and punched to death by the trio in the early hours of July 20 2021.

During the assault the 54-year-old suffered multiple severe brain injuries and he died at the University Hospital of Wales 16 days later.

Lee Strickland was caught on CCTV footage (South Wales Police/PA)

Edwards, Strickland and Timms-Williams admitted manslaughter and robbery but were convicted of his murder after an eight-day trial at Merthyr Crown Court in South Wales between January and February this year.

The jury was played audio of the attack, which was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, during which Dr Jenkins pleaded for his life as the trio cruelly beat and shouted abuse at him.

Timms-Williams could be heard laughing at Dr Jenkins and at the end of the assault, that it is believed may have lasted over 30 minutes, was heard saying: “Yeah, I needed that.”

The schoolgirl, who was 16 at the time, is not believed to have known Edwards or Strickland before that night.

Dionne Timms-Williams, 17, has been sentenced (South Wales Police/PA)

Dafydd Enoch QC, prosecuting, told the court the three had been in the park looking for vulnerable gay men to rob and that the attack, which he said amounted to the “torture” of Dr Jenkins, was “motivated by “greed, homophobia, and a straightforward liking of violence”.

Dr Jenkins had been married and had two daughters living in London. He separated from his wife and moved back to his home city of Cardiff around six years before his death and became openly bisexual.

Friends of his were aware Dr Jenkins often went to the park at night looking for sexual encounters with other men.

At a hearing on Friday, Judge Daniel Williams sentenced Edwards and Strickland to serve a minimum term of 32 years and 123 days.

He sentenced to Timms-Williams, 17, to a minimum of 17 years.