EBacc to blame for decline in design and technology, say headteachers

A sharp decline in pupils’ uptake of design and technology could be caused by the Government prioritising academic subjects under the English Baccalaureate, headteachers have said .

Research from the Education Policy Institute (EPI) published on Wednesday showed that student entries for design and technology (D&T) have halved over the last decade.

While 44% of pupils took D&T GCSE in 2009, this fell to just 22% in 2020, with far fewer pupils taking the subject at A-level.

Pupils at private schools were more likely to take the subject, with 4.2% of independent school pupils at the end of 16-19 education entered for D&T A-level compared with just 1.7% of pupils across all school types.

The study found pupils who did not enter D&T GCSE were unlikely to continue studying the subject post-16, with just 2% continuing with the subject.

The study also found that the number of D&T teachers in secondary schools has been declining since 2011.

In 2020, D&T teachers accounted for just 3% of all teachers nationally, and post-graduate recruitment has continually fallen short of targets.

And it showed regional variations in uptake of the subject.

D&T GCSE entries were particularly low in London, the North East and Yorkshire and the Humber, but higher in the South West, the East Midlands, the east of England and the South East.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “The Government talks a lot about its plans for a ‘skills revolution’ but has unfathomably not only neglected the importance of design and technology, but actively devalued the subject.

“As this report highlights, there are a number of factors which have contributed to the decline in students entering these qualifications.

“However, it did not help that the Government decided to prioritise a set of traditional academic subjects in its English Baccalaureate suite of subjects – which underpin school performance tables – at the expense of other subjects such as design and technology and the creative arts.

“This has had the inevitable effect of driving non-EBacc subjects to the fringes of the curriculum.”

Sir James Dyson, founder and chief engineer at Dyson, said that D&T “plays a fundamental role in combining the academic rigour of science and maths with creative problem-solving to equip young people with the skills they need to solve big problems”.

“Over half of our undergraduates at the Dyson Institute studied the subject at GCSE and apply the practical skills learnt to live Dyson projects and technology,” he added.

“There is great potential in this subject, for education and the global economy, and it should not be left untapped.