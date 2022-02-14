Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

What the papers say – February 14

UK NewsPublished:

The front pages are focused on the escalating Ukraine crisis on Monday.

A collection of British newspapers.
A collection of British newspapers.

Reports that the Prime Minister will travel to Europe to engage in urgent talks to address the escalating Ukraine crisis dominate the nation’s papers.

The Daily Express, Daily Mail and The Daily Telegraph lead with the Prime Minister’s “last-ditch” diplomatic trip to Europe and plea to Vladimir Putin to engage in a de-escalation.

The Times and the Financial Times add that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also holding talks in Kyiv, while the i reports that Britons in Ukraine have defied advice to leave.

Ukraine’s negative response to UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace’s comments that talks with Russia had a “whiff of Munich” about them are front page of The Independent.

The Daily Mirror frames the developments as a “countdown to war”.

The Russian Ambassador to Sweden has ridiculed the threat of economic sanctions according to Metro.

Meanwhile, The Guardian carries a new report into racial inequities in the health service.

The RAF’s deputy chief has been suspended amid accusations of flashing, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star warns on damaging winds from approaching storms.

UK News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News