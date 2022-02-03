Voters to select successor to Sir David Amess in Southend West by-election

A polling station sign (Yui Mok/PA)

Voters will go to the polls in the Southend West by-election to select a successor to Sir David Amess, who was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery last year.

The Conservative MP was attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex on October 15.

The 69-year-old, who secured an increased majority of 14,459 in the 2019 general election, had served Southend West since 1997, and Basildon before that since 1983.

The Conservatives have selected barrister Anna Firth as their candidate to succeed Sir David.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats will not stand candidates in Thursday’s by-election contest.

Southend West has been held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1950.

Ali Harbi Ali is accused of murdering Sir David.

The 25-year-old is also charged with preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September 28 last year.

Ali denied the charges at a hearing at the Old Bailey in December and faces a trial later this year.

A photograph of Sir David Amess (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The candidates standing in the by-election are:

– Freedom Alliance. The Real Alternative: Christopher Anderson

– English Democrats – “Protect Our Borders”: Catherine Blaiklock

– No Description: Olga Childs

– Heritage Party: Ben Downton

– Conservative Party: Anna Firth

– Independent: Jayda Fransen

– UK Independence Party: Steve Laws

– English Constitution Party, Freedom: Graham Moore