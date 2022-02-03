RAF scrambles Typhoon jets as undisclosed aircraft approach UK

A Typhoon fighter jet

The Royal Air Force has launched Typhoon jets after undisclosed aircraft approached what an RAF spokesman described as the UK’s “area of interest”, a day after jets responded to four Russian strategic bombers approaching the same area.

The spokesman confirmed that the Typhoons, launched from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland, have been joined by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

He added that further information would not be disclosed “on this ongoing operation until complete”.

An RAF Typhoon jet intercepts a Russian strategic bomber (MoD/PA)

The news comes after RAF jets responded to four Russian strategic bombers approaching the UK’s “area of interest” on Wednesday.